CLUE’s Renovating the Mansion for The First Time in 70 Years

The classic who-did-it game CLUE is giving its mansion a renovation for the very first time while celebrating its 70th anniversary. Hasbro has teamed up with the home redesign app Houzz to give you a chance to vote on the renovation! Now through September 9th you can go to Houzz.com or download the app and decide if a bathroom, guestroom or drawing room should replace the hall. Hasbro is excited about the renovation saying “We can’t wait to see what the fans of clue will choose.” Which renovation would you pick for CLUE? Which classic board game do you think needs an update?