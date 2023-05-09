‘CMT Crossroads: The Black Crowes & Darius Rucker’ to air May 16

Courtesy of CMT

The Black Crowes teamed up with Darius Rucker for a performance of “She Talks To Angels” on the CMT Music Awards last month, but that was only the beginning of their collaboration. The artists came together again to film an episode of CMT Crossroads, which is set to debut May 16.

The episode will feature the artists teaming up for performances of each other’s songs, including Crowe classics “She Talks to Angels,” “Hard to Handle” and “Remedy.” Darius hits will include “Wagon Wheel,” and the Hootie & The Blowfish classic “Let Her Cry.” They’ll also team up for Drivin N Cryin’s iconic song “Straight To Hell.”

“It was really cool getting to do Crossroads with Darius,” Crowes frontman Chris Robinson shares. “We both come from similar music scenes in the south and we have a shared admiration for a lot of the same music.” He adds, “Darius has such a powerful voice and has written some great songs. I’m glad we finally got to share the stage with our friend!”

CMT Crossroads: The Black Crowes & Darius Rucker premieres Tuesday, May 16, at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.