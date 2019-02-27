CNN: Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Lied to Congress Today, Again

CNN called out former Trump attorney Michael Cohen for reportedly lying to Congress in his testimony on Wednesday.

When asked under oath whether he wanted to work in the White House Cohen said he never wanted to.

However, CNN’s Jake Tapper says he knows for a fact that Cohen wanted to work at the White House.

Cohen Lies CNN

A Republican Congressman addressed Cohen about his ‘false’ claims of not looking to work in the White House citing the Southern District of New York’s memo which says Cohen



Michael Cohen says he lied to lawmakers previously to protect President Trump.

In the House hearing today, Trump’s longtime personal attorney and fixer insisted he has no reason to lie anymore.

Cohen is going to prison for lying to Congress, bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations.

Arizona Republican Paul Gosar called Cohen a pathological liar. He argued that Cohen has no credibility.

During his opening statement, Cohen said Trump is a cheat, a conman and a racist.

He apologized for his past behavior and said he is seeking redemption.