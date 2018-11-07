CNN: Mike Pence’s Brother Slated to Win Congressional Seat in Indiana

CNN is predicting that Greg Pence will occupy the congressional seat in Indiana previously occupied by his brother current Vice President Mike Pence.

As of 7:00 pm with 14% of the votes counted, Pence led the polls with 59.1% over his competitor Democrat Jeannine Lake who had 38% of the vote and Liberal Tom Ferkinhoff who had 2.9% of the vote.

Despite not participating in debates or giving interviews, the former business man managed to run a stealthy campaign and was even able to dodge a New York Times article reporting on the bankruptcy protection Pence’s company allegedly had to file and the $8.4 million penalties the company was assessed by the State of Indiana for the environmental damage it caused due to leaking underground storage tanks.

Despite that setback in his business career, it was said that Pence proved how much cared for his employees by putting their interests ahead of his own when he served as president of Kiel Brothers Oil Company between 1998 to 2004 which could have possibly help his campaign along with the efforts of President Trump.

When asked in February what made him decide to run, Pence reportedly said he looked in the mirror and said ‘If not me, who?’. The older Pence not only seems to share his brother’s outward appearance, but he also hold’s many of the same conservative views as his brother. During his time campaigning, he pledged to help advance the “Make America Great Again” agenda in Congress.