CNN to Host Senate Debate Between Nelson and Scott

CNN will host a second debate on October 16th between Democrat incumbent Senator Bill Nelson and Republican Gov. Rick Scott.

Governor Scott, who is term-limited, is vying for Nelson’s senate seat which he has held since the year 2000.

Scott’s campaign has said it has agreed to a forum that would be held at Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute and Jacksonville TV station WJXT.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer is expected to moderate the event.

Nelson’s campaign says CNN news anchor @wolfblitzer is set to host the nationally-televised debate between Nelson and Scott on Oct. 16, which is 21 days before the midterm election on Nov. 6. https://t.co/FWmIMbwamG #FlaPol — Mark Bergin (@mdbergin) September 11, 2018

You may recall that the Former Democratic National Committee interim chair and CNN contributor, Donna Brazile admitted to leaking CNN town hall questions and topics to the Hillary Clinton campaign during the Democratic primary in 2016.

Brazile acknowledged sending the town hall topics to Hillary Clinton’s campaign, calling it a “mistake I will forever regret.”

Brazile wrote in an essay for Time magazine that she shared potential topics for a CNN town hall with the Clinton campaign in her role as a Democratic operative and the DNC vice chair.

“My job was to make all our Democratic candidates look good, and I worked closely with both campaigns to make that happen,” she wrote. “But sending those emails was a mistake I will forever regret.”

CNN dropped Brazile as a contributor after the revelations.

Late Monday, an Oct. 2 debate hosted by Telemundo was also announced by the two campaigns.

Telemundo’s hour-long event in Miami will be moderated by the station’s political reporter, Marilys Llanos, and WTVJ NBC 6 anchor Jackie Nespral.

