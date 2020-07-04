CNN’s Fourth In America will be Star-studded!

CNN’s The Fourth in America will stream live for subscribers on CNN.com’s homepage and on CNN’s apps. You can also watch on CNNgo. IN addition to the amazing performances, there will be fireworks highlights from New York, DC, Jacksonville, Houston & Nashville. The show starts at 8 pm!
The special will feature musical performances by:
Jewel
Barry Manilow
Billy Ray Cyrus
Martina McBride
Kenny Loggins
Andy Grammer
Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana
CeCe Winans
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
The O’Jays
Don McLean
Jesse Colin Young and Little Kids Rock
Burt Bacharach & Musicians from the Berklee College of Music
Harlem Gospel Choir
The Original Broadway Cast of Girl From the North Country, inspired by the legendary songs of Bob Dylan
The cast of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations
And orchestral performances by:
“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band
United States Navy Band
United States Army Field Band
New York Philharmonic
San Francisco Symphony
Colorado Symphony
Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras
New York Youth Symphony
Houston Symphony