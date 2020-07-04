CNN’s Fourth In America will be Star-studded!

CNN’s The Fourth in America will stream live for subscribers on CNN.com’s homepage and on CNN’s apps. You can also watch on CNNgo. IN addition to the amazing performances, there will be fireworks highlights from New York, DC, Jacksonville, Houston & Nashville. The show starts at 8 pm!

The special will feature musical performances by:

Jewel

Barry Manilow

Billy Ray Cyrus

Martina McBride

Kenny Loggins

Andy Grammer

Carlos Santana and Cindy Blackman Santana

CeCe Winans

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo

The O’Jays

Don McLean

Jesse Colin Young and Little Kids Rock

Burt Bacharach & Musicians from the Berklee College of Music

Harlem Gospel Choir

The Original Broadway Cast of Girl From the North Country, inspired by the legendary songs of Bob Dylan

The cast of Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations

And orchestral performances by:

“The President’s Own” United States Marine Band

United States Navy Band

United States Army Field Band

New York Philharmonic

San Francisco Symphony

Colorado Symphony

Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestras

New York Youth Symphony

Houston Symphony