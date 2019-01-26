Coast Guard ends FL search for overboard Royal Caribbean crew member

The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for a Royal Caribbean crew member who went overboard off the coast of Florida early on Thursday.

The Coast Guard released a statement Friday confirming that a 26-year-old employee fell from the Majesty of the Seas Vessel about 37-miles off the coast of Pompano Beach.

The employee who has not been identified at this time was reportedly seen falling off the Majesty of the Seas by fellow crew members around 2:35 a.m on Thursday.

The U.S. Coast Guard 7th District Southeast confirmed that three units including The Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark (WPC-1106), A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and an Air Station HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane were dispatched to search for the missing employee, Thursday.

Friday morning, the Coast Guard confirmed the search had been suspended

Cmdr. Jason Aleksak, Sector Miami chief of the Coast Guard did not say why the search had been suspended but that the decision “is one of the most difficult ones we have to make as first responders, and it is never made lightly.”

The ship, which was returning from a five-day cruise to the Bahamas, returned to Port Everglades later, Thursday morning.