‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Reveals Deadly Season 3 Teaser

Cobra Kai will be around for a bit longer with Netflix announcing the Karate Kid television sequel has been renewed for a fourth season. While season three is still months away from hitting the streaming site, we just got a hint of what to expect thanks to William Zabka. The actor tweeted a quick video featuring the show’s dojo logo pulsating while the sound of a rapidly beeping heart monitor flatlines. Will someone die? That won’t be known until after January 8, 2021, but Zabka recently teased, “Nothing is as it seems, I can tell you that.” What’s in your October Netflix queue?