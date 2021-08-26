‘Cobra Kai’ Mansion Selling for $2.4 Mil, Will Become Airbnb!

If you’re a fan of the Netflix series, Cobra Kai, you’ll be excited to know the mansion in the series will soon be available on Airbnb.

According to TMZ, the over 9,000-square-foot mansion is located in Marietta, Georgia, and not California (spoiler) and was purchased for over $200,000 below the asking price.

Jamie Foxx had expressed interest in the mansion, however, the buyer won out purchasing the property for $2.4 million.

The mansion features 6 bedrooms and 6 and a half bathrooms sitting on over an acre of land. Get a good look at the mansion when Cobra Kai season four comes to Netflix in December.

(TMZ)

(DailyMail)