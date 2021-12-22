‘Cobra Kai’ Merch Now Available

Just before season four starts, a Cobra Kai merchandise line has been released.

The merch line includes Funko Pops, Halloween costumes, comic books, and one of the most popular items, a 2-pack doll set that features a character challenge. You know like one pack includes Daniel versus Mikey and so on.

Oh, there’s also a specialty coffee brand that launches before the premiere.

The Cobra Kai fourth season premiere is on December 31.

What do you think of the Cobra Kai merch?