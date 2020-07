Netflix has announced that the first two seasons of ‘Cobra Kai’ will premiere on Netflix on August 28. Before being picked up by Netflix the show was widely popular on YouTube. The show is set 34 years after the events of ‘Karate Kid’ with Johnny Lawrence the head of the newly reopened Cobra Kai dojo which reignites his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso. Look for Daniel-son to make his appearance in season three. Did you watch ‘Cobra Kai’ when it was on YouTube?