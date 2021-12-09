Cobra Kai Season 4 trailer is released

Season 4 of Cobra Kai will be dropping real soon, and a new trailer was released to give fans a sneak peek as to what the new season will bring.

The new season will drop on December 31st and will feature Karate Kid III villain and co-founder of Cobra Kai, Terry Silver.

Daniel and Johnny have joined forces to go against Cobra Kai, which brings back their original nemesis Terry.

All seasons of Cobra Kai are currently streaming on Netflix, and season 4 will be released on the 31st.

Are you excited about the new season of Cobra Kai? Do you think this will be the last season?