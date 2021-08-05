Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai’ is coming in December to Netflix.
A new teaser for Season 4 was released, which features an action-packed season.
Daniel and Johnny have joined forces against a new enemy, who they intend to take down to win ‘All-Valley’.
Hurwitz, one of the creators of the show, said, “We’re eager for people to see how it plays out in Season 4 because there’s certainly no love lost between those two at the end of Season 3 and there’s a lot more between them going forward. We think it’s a very special season for both those characters.”
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 trailer released along with release date
