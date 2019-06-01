Coca-Cola thinks Americans are finally ready for Coke with coffee

Coca-Cola wants to bring together soda and coffee lovers for its latest drink.

Coca-Cola Blak is a combination of both and it’s a previously released drink.

The beverage company had Coca-Cola Blak on store shelves way back in 2008.

They are trying again in countries including Australia and Thailand.

A company spokesperson is optimistic they can bring the drink to the United States.

Would you buy Coca-Cola Blak?