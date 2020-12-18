Cocoa Cola???? It’s a thing!

Pepsi just announced a new product called “Cocoa” Cola. It’s Pepsi with a hint of a chocolate and marshmallow flavor.

They announced it on Twitter yesterday and if the post gets more than 2,021 retweets, they’ll release it early next year. It only took a few hours, so looks like we’ll see it in stores soon!

What’s sweeter than saying “bye” to the worst year ever? Pepsi “Cocoa” Cola – the latest concept from the Pepsi Test Kitchen.

Want to try and get your hands on it? 2,021 RTs and we’ll make a batch.#PepsiCocoaCola pic.twitter.com/WbZeGDGxVM

— Pepsi (@pepsi) December 17, 2020