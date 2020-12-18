Beth

By Beth |

Cocoa Cola???? It’s a thing!

Pepsi just announced a new product called “Cocoa” Cola.  It’s Pepsi with a hint of a chocolate and marshmallow flavor.

They announced it on Twitter yesterday and if the post gets more than 2,021 retweets, they’ll release it early next year. It only took a few hours, so looks like we’ll see it in stores soon!