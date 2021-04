Just when you think you’ve seen every different flavor of water up comes coffee-flavored sparkling water. The new drink is courtesy of San Pellegrino and will mark a milestone for the brand. This marks the first time in Pellegrino’s 120 plus years that it’s stepped out of its signature fruity brands to a coffee flavor. You can pick up an eight-pack to try for yourself at Target or on Amazon. Do you think you’d want to try coffee-flavored sparkling water?