Coffee Saves 3 Frozen Kittens!

Our HERO! 3-abandoned kittens frozen to the ground were luckily saved by a quick-thinking oil worker who used warm coffee to thaw them out. Kendall Diwisch found the kittens near Drayton Valley, Alberta, Canada – an area which is currently facing extreme cold weather. Writing on Facebook, Mr Diwisch said: “So today I found these three fellows on one of the back roads near one of my wells. Most likely dropped off. Poor things were frozen into the ice so they had to have been there all night. Kendall took the kittens to a local shelter …his follow-up Facebook post: “All three little rascals went to their new home today where they get to be together instead of separating them. All three are eating and drinking and very energetic. Thanks for everyone’s consideration and offering to take them very appreciated.”