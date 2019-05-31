Coke + Coffee = Coca-Cola Blak! Yes, Please!

Coca-Cola wants to bring together soda and coffee lovers for their latest drink.

Coca-Cola Blak is a combination of both and it’s a previously released drink.

The beverage company had Coca-Cola Blak on store shelves way back in 2008, hence the vid of Anderson Cooper hating it and spitting it on the floor! HA!

They are trying again in countries including Australia and Thailand.

A company spokesperson is optimistic they can bring the drink to the United States. Come on guys! It’s gotta be better than Beverly (Coke people know what I’m talking about)

Would you buy Coca-Cola Blak? Yes I would!!!!!