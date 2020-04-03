Colbie Caillat and longtime fiance split, will still work together: "We will continue to be best friends"

Jim Spellman/Getty ImagesAfter a decade together, Colbie Caillat and her fiance, Justin Kawika Young, have decided to end their relationship -- but they'll continue working together.

In an Instagram post, the couple writes, "This is difficult for us to share, but we want to be honest with you all. After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I have ended our relationship. We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. And we will continue to work and make music together, as we always have."

The statement continued. "It will be hard, but often times the hard choice is the right choice and the path that will allow each of us to move forward and to grow. We continue to be overwhelmed with gratitude for our love and time together."

Colbie and Justin will continue to perform together in the country quartet Gone West, whose debut album is due in June. They're also quarantining together, and this Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, they'll perform remotely at a virtual event called the UnCancelled Music Festival. Visit Uncancelledmusicfestival.com to find out how to watch.

Colbie and Justin starting dating in 2009; they got engaged in May of 2015, but never set a date -- at least, not one they shared with the public. In 2016, Colbie told ABC Audio that when she did Q&A sessions with her fans while on tour, she hoped that they wouldn't ask her about her wedding.

"We don’t want to have a big wedding or anything like that. We kinda wanna end up getting married whenever we want spontaneously," she said.

