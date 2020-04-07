Colbie Caillat is quarantining with her ex-fiancé, and it's not awkward at all

ABC/Image Group LA

ABC/Image Group LAColbie Caillat and her longtime fiancé Justin Kawika Young recently announced that they've ended their relationship, but will remain best friends and musical collaborators -- which is a good thing, considering that they're quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic. But as Colbie tells ABC Audio, they're managing very well.

"Right now we are social distancing and we just want to send love to everyone," says Colbie. "You know, this is a very stressful time for the entire world, which is pretty bizarre to think about. And we're all figuring out how to navigate this process. And what we're doing is staying home and hanging with our dogs and trying to get some exercise in -- when we can take some walks -- and fresh air."

Colbie says she and Justin are also making music together, including doing "a lot of stuff" with their country group Gone West, which also includes their friends and collaborators Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy.

And of course, like all of us, they are binging TV shows.

"We're watching Ozark. We love that show. We're always watching Ozark, basically," Colbie laughs. "And The Office and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Justin chimes in, "Stay safe. Stay healthy. Stay home!"

Colbie and Justin are also performing together as part of the Uncancelled Music Festival, an online ongoing musical event. Visit UncancelledMusicalFestival.com for details.

