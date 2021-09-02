“Cold Heart” makes Elton John hot on ‘Billboard’ Pop Airplay chart for first time since 1998

Interscope Records

Thanks to his collaboration with U.K. pop star Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart,” any barriers keeping Elton John from returning to the pop charts have melted away.

As Billboard notes, the mash-up of three past Elton songs created by Australian dance duo Pnau has entered Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart at #39. This is the first time Elton’s appeared on that chart since January of 1998, with his song “Something About the Way You Look Tonight.”

In addition, 74-year-old Elton has now set a record for having the longest span of songs on the Pop Airplay chart. He appeared on the very first one, back in October of 1992, so now his span is a month shy of 29 years.

As previously reported, “Cold Heart” will be part of The Lockdown Sessions, an upcoming album by Elton featuring collaborations he recorded during the pandemic. It features him working with everyone from Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder to Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder and rapper Nicki Minaj.

