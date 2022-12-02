Cold Stone Adds New Flavors And Creations

Cold Stone Creamery is ringing in the 2022 Holiday Season with the introduction of two new festive flavors. The chain has added Snickerdoodle Cookie ice cream and Frozen Hot Chocolate ice cream to its lineup. The Snickerdoodle flavor has been made into a new treat called the Whole Snickerdoodle Caboodle and features Snickerdoodle Cookie ice cream with cookie dough, sugar crystals and cinnamon and caramel. The Cookies ‘n’ Hot Cocoa special is made with Frozen Hot Chocolate Ice Cream, Oreo cookies, mini marshmallows, and fudge. Participating locations are also featuring the new Hot Cocoa Avalanche Ice Cream Cake, made with layers of moist devil’s food cake and Frozen Hot Chocolate ice cream with mini marshmallows wrapped in chocolate frosting and fudge ganache. The new flavors will be available at participating locations nationwide now through January 10. Would you rather have an ice cream cake or a regular cake for your birthday? Why?

