Coldplay was the latest group to perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert.

With a backup choir of 9 people, the band reworked the Prince classic 1999!! **Starts at 10:26 mark**

Lead singer Chris Martin let the For Love choir take over the song as he sang background.

Coldplay also hit us with their songs Viva La Vida, Cry Cry Cry and others.

If you could sing background for anyone, who would it be?