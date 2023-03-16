Colin Blunstone on The Zombies live show: “We don’t take any prisoners”

Photo by Alex Lake

The Zombies are set to kick off a short run of U.S. dates this week, and according to frontman Colin Blunstone, there will be more than just older folks in the audience.

“We’re really, really fortunate in that our fan base goes right across the ages,” Blunstone tells ABC Audio. “So that when we play, and especially in America, there’ll be people there in their teens and then it goes right through the ages to people who followed us from the ’60s.”

He loves the spectrum of fans that come to the shows. “It really, really, really adds an energy,” he says. “Our fanbase really does lift us.”

The 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer says his favorite thing about touring is “the hour and a half, hour and three quarters onstage,” noting “it really lifts your spirits to play with a band that they’re all wonderful musicians.”

And just because The Zombies have been around since ’60s, and he and bandmate Rod Argent are in their 70s, doesn’t mean they are taking it easy onstage.

“I know that some bands from the ’60s tend to go through the motions, but we don’t take any prisoners,” he says. “We’ve often said there’s more energy on the stage now than there was in 1964 when we were teenagers.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

The Zombies tour kicks off Saturday in San Antonio, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at thezombiesmusic.com.

