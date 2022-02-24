Colin Farrell Walked Into Starbucks Dressed As The Penguin

The Batman movie is dropping on March 4, and Colin Farrell is sharing a story of when he popped into Starbucks after filming to order a latte as the Penguin himself.

Colin said, “The first day we tried the whole thing out, we took it for a drive, a spin metaphorically speaking. We did it in Burbank. It took about six or eight hours. It was a team of ten or fifteen people. And it was really fun.”

He continued, “I went into Starbucks and ordered myself a very un-Oswald drink, an oat milk latte with two stevia sweeteners. I got a couple of stares but only because it’s such an imposing look. Mike (Marino) did so much of the work for me on this, so much of the heavy lifting.”

Recently, Colin shared that there will be a spinoff series on the Penguin that will show Penguin’s story.

