Monday, Colin Kaepernick took to Twitter to announce that his “IMWITHKAP,” jerseys sold out the same day of its release.

All the profits from the limited edition jersey will go toward supporting the ‘Know Your Rights Camp,’ a group funded by Kaepernick that seeks to teach people how to interact with law enforcement and tries to raise awareness on self-empowerment, according to reports.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback made headlines for the first time two years ago after kneeling during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and has been a topic of conversation ever since.

The most recent controversy surrounding Kaepernick involves the company Nike and its “Just Do It” campaign.

In September, Nike made the football-player-turned-activist the face of its “Just Do It” campaign amid the slogans 30th anniversary.

Kaepernick’s famous protest has been a controversial issue with some praising it and others deeming it a sign of disrespect toward those who’ve served and even died while serving our country.

Again, many remain at odds over the Nike campaign with the same argument.

Related content:

The post Colin Kaepernick ‘I’m with Kap’ jerseys sell out in less than a day appeared first on 850 WFTL.