Colin Kapernick Reaches Settlement with the NFL

Football players Colin Kapernick and Eric Reid have announced that they have officially reached a settlement with the NFL.

The agreement was reached Friday stating:

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL.”

“As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

While the terms of the settlement are confidential, it was said to have to do with a complaint filed by Kaepernick where it was confirmed by several players that football team owners were blackballing Kapernick due to his highly publicized kneeling protest against social injustice.

Kaepernick, who became a free agent in 2016 has not been tapped to play on any team since the protest. He was only added to the Carolina Panthers in September after he filed a personal complaint against the NFL.

Before the agreement was announced Friday, Kaepernick’s and Reid’s complaint was headed to a full hearing before an arbitrator later this month.