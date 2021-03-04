Collaborative Badfinger tribute album featuring Todd Rundgren, Rick Springfield & more, due out this month

Cleopatra Records

Over the last year, a series of digital singles pairing Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland with various other well-known musicians on new versions of songs by the famed U.K. power-pop band have been released, and now a full-length album gathering those tracks and additional collaborative covers is on the way.

The album, titled No Matter What — Revisiting the Hits, will be released March 26, and will include previously available tunes featuring Jethro Tull‘s Ian Anderson, ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman, pop-rock star Rick Springfield and acclaimed power-pop artist Matthew Sweet, as well as other tracks pairing Molland with Todd Rundgren, Vanilla Fudge singer/keyboardist Mark Stein, Buckinghams guitarist Carl Giammarese and more.

Stein lends his talents to a version of the 1970 Badfinger smash “No Matter What,” while Rundgren contributes to a rendition of the classic song “Without You.” The latter tune, which was co-written by late Badfinger members Pete Ham and Tom Evans and first released by the group in 1970, became a #1 smash for Harry Nilsson in 1972 and a #3 hit for Mariah Carey in 1994.

The No Matter What album, which can be pre-ordered now, will be available on CD, digitally and as a colored-vinyl LP on red, white & blue vinyl.

Here’s the album’s full track list, along with the guest artists featured on each song:

“No Matter What” — featuring Vanilla Fudge’s Mark Stein

“Come and Get It” — featuring ex-Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman

“I Don’t Mind” — featuring The Buckinghams’ Carl Giammarese

“Day After Day” — featuring Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson, Terry Reid & Manchester String Quartet

“Love Is Gonna Come at Last” — featuring Rick Springfield

“Baby Blue” — featuring Matthew Sweet

“Midnight Caller” — featuring The Legendary Pink Dots

“Suitcase” — featuring Sonny Landreth

“Sweet Tuesday Morning” — featuring Albert Lee

“Without You” — featuring Todd Rundgren

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.