Collectible Rolling Stones “Little People” figurines available now from Fisher-Price

The Fisher-Price company has introduced a new set of collectible Rolling Stones figurines as part of its “Little People” series of kids’ toys.

The collection, which is priced at $19.99, features miniature versions of the band’s four main longtime members — singer Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and late drummer Charlie Watts. Each figure stands over 2.5 inches tall.

The toys come packaged in a gift box resembling a concert stage and featuring The Rolling Stones’ iconic “tongue and lips” logo.

The set currently is available as an Amazon.com exclusive.

Other music stars who have been previously been immortalized as miniature toys as part of the “Little People” series include The Beatles, KISS, Elvis Presley and Run-DMC.

