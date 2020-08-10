Collectibles donated by Elton John, Bono & more stars being auctioned for MusiCares

Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Some of the biggest names in music have donated personal items to an auction that will allow MusiCares — the charitable foundation of the Recording Academy — to help music industry professionals whose livelihoods have been devastated by COVID-19.

Elton John, U2‘s Bono, The Bee Gees, Carlos Santana and Eric Clapton are among the artists who have contributed collectibles to the sale, which will take place September 9 at the Julien’s Auctions location in Beverly Hills, California.

Among the items up for grabs: Elton’s metallic blue Gucci tracksuit, Bono’s handwritten lyrics for the U2 song “Love Is Bigger than Anything in Its Way,” autographed guitars from The Bee Gees and Santana, and a denim shirt signed by Clapton.

Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb, The Rolling Stones‘ Ronnie Wood, Cher, Barbra Streisand, Carole King, Tom Petty‘s estate, Tom Jones, The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde, Depeche Mode, Joan Jett, Led Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant, and Patti Smith also have donated items to the auction.

Advance bidding begins online on August 17. In addition, a free exhibit of items from the sale will be on display at Julien’s in Beverly Hills from September 7 to September 11. For more info, visit JuliensAuctions.com.

By Andrea Dresdale and Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.