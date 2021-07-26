Collection of re-recorded versions of B.J. Thomas hits to be released on silver vinyl this Friday

Goldenlane

The music world lost one of its great voices on May 29 when B.J. Thomas passed away at age 78 of lung cancer. Now, in celebration of the hitmaking pop-country artist, a collection of updated versions of many of his classic songs will be released on vinyl for the first time this Friday, July 30.

B.J. Thomas: The Very Best Of will be available a limited-edition 11-song LP pressed on silver vinyl, as well as a 14-track CD packaged in a digipak.

The album, which was recorded in 2001, includes renditions of Thomas’ chart-topping singles “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” and “Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song,” as well as other hits including “Hooked on a Feeling,” “I Just Can’t Help Believing” and “I’m So Lonesome (I Could Cry).”

Here’s the full track list of The Very Best Of:

“Hooked on a Feeling”

“Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head”

“I Just Can’t Help Believing”

“I’m So Lonesome (I Could Cry)”

“Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song”

“No Love at All”

“Rock and Roll Lullaby”

“Back Against the Wall”

“No Other Baby”

“To Be Loved”

“What’s Forever For”

“Call It a Mountain”*

“Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me”

“Ballyhoo Days”*

Bonus Track:

“100% Chance of Pain” — with T.G. Sheppard*

* = CD only.

