College football player donates eyes after shocking death

A college football player who died of cancer gave the gift of eyesight to someone.

Collin Sather was a student-athlete at the University of Idaho who was diagnosed with cancer in January.

Treena, his mother, told Inside Edition he had been complaining of back pain since December.

Doctors assumed it was a muscle strain or kidney stones but later learned it was a rare form of genetic kidney cancer.

By the time Collin was diagnosed it was too late for the cancer be treated, he died two days after his 19th birthday.

Following his death, Collin was able to donate his corneas to another person.