College Gate Is Already A Movie

Remember when actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her involvement in a college admissions scandal. The Desperate Housewives star admitted to paying $15,000 to have her daughter’s exam answers secretly corrected in 2017. ..Than Aunt Becky, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pled guilty in the College admissions bribery case. Under the Plea Lori Loughlin (aka Aunty Becky on Full House) served 2-months in prison, paid a fine of $150,000 dollars ,two months of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Her husband Mossimo Giannuli will be submitting the same guilty plea but with sentencing of 5 months in prison $250,000 dollar fine and 250 hours of community service. Now it’s all coming to a screen near you. “Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” . . . hitting Netflix on March 17th.