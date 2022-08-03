College Students – Get Ready For Some $$ And Fun This Saturday At The Gardens Mall!

Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. (August 3, 2022) – Calling all college students! Get the party started in style this school year at The Gardens University, where soon-to-be and current college students will get four $10 vouchers to shop at their favorite stores all day long.

Head to The Gardens University for a shopper’s tailgate party complete with photo ops, a root beer float station from Shake Shack, ice cream from Häagen-Dazs, oversized lawn games from Jupiter Bounce, and much more! Participating retailers include American Eagle, Banana Republic, Fabletics, Journeys, Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, and Vineyard Vines, among many others. Some brands will have merchandise displays and pop-up tables throughout The Gardens Mall’s common areas.

What: The Gardens University

When: Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Gardens Mall at 3101 PGA Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

More: Students must register for the back-to-school event online at Eventbrite, then bring their ticket and college ID or acceptance letter to The Gardens Mall. They will pick up their vouchers at the Information Desk between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., then shop from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at 35 participating retailers.

Students must be present to receive their vouchers, and provide the email address used at registration. Registration includes four $10 vouchers per person, and the event is limited to the first 2,000 registrants.

About The Gardens Mall

The Gardens Mall is located one mile east of I-95 on PGA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The luxurious, 1.4-million-square-foot, super-regional shopping center features more than 150 world-class retail specialty shops and restaurants. It is anchored by Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s, and Macy’s. The Gardens Mall is owned and managed by The Forbes Company. For more information about The Gardens Mall, call (561) 775-7750 or visit the mall online at thegardensmall.com.