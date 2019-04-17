Color me Pink: Singer teams up with Color Therapy app

RCA Records

Now you can relax with some help from Pink…and all the other colors in the rainbow.

The singer has teamed up with Color Therapy, an app that promotes relaxation and mindfulness through coloring. A coloring book inspired by her new album Hurts 2B Human is available now on the app.

“Excited to announce my collaboration with @CTappOfficial !” Pink tweeted. “Start coloring the 'P!nk - Hurts 2B Human' book via http://get.colortherapy.me Look out for the #PinkXct coloring challenge starting soon!”

Hurts 2B Human, featuring the single “Walk Me Home,” comes out April 26.

Meanwhile, when Pink isn't coloring, she's cleaning. The singer specifically seems quite dedicated to keeping her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in pristine condition.

She was apparently spotted on her hands and knees on the street Tuesday night, scrubbing her star clean. According to ET Canada, it’s thought she was filming a music video.

Pink received her star back in February.

