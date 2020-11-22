Colorado Brewery Delivering Beer by Reindeer This Holiday Season

Here’s one way to get your beer delivered: via reindeer! Colorado’s Breckinridge Brewery will be delivering their Christmas Ale with the help of reindeer pulling a sled. Only open to residents of Denver and Cascade, the brewery is hoping to spread Christmas cheer with actual, live reindeer outside of your home. After the delivery is made, customers will have the chance to pet and feed the reindeer. Do you think this is a good way to spread holiday cheer? What is your preferred drink during the holidays?

COLORADO! Get your Christmas Ale delivered by reindeer this year! 🦌🍺 We’ve teamed up with Moon Deer Ranch to deliver a one-of-a-kind holiday experience — Reinbeer Deliveries! Residents in Denver & Cascade can enter to win! 🎁 how to enter!

➡️ https://t.co/cSPSPeLLWv pic.twitter.com/xCvl5QKIh0 — Breckenridge Brewery (@BreckBrew) November 19, 2020