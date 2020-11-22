Beth

Colorado Brewery Delivering Beer by Reindeer This Holiday Season

Here’s one way to get your beer delivered: via reindeer! Colorado’s Breckinridge Brewery will be delivering their Christmas Ale with the help of reindeer pulling a sled. Only open to residents of Denver and Cascade, the brewery is hoping to spread Christmas cheer with actual, live reindeer outside of your home. After the delivery is made, customers will have the chance to pet and feed the reindeer. Do you think this is a good way to spread holiday cheer? What is your preferred drink during the holidays?