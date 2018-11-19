Colorado Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Killing His Pregnant Wife and Two Daughters

On Monday, a Colorado father, Christopher Watts, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his pregnant wife and their two young daughters and dumping their bodies on an oil work site. Watts worked as an operator for the large oil and gas driller Anadarko Petroleum. Watts had pleaded guilty to three charges of murder in the deaths of his wife, Shanann Watts and their daughters. On November 6, Watts pleaded guilty to several counts including killing a child, unlawful termination of a pregnancy and tampering with a deceased human body. Watts, 33, will not be eligible for parole. Watts did not speak during the hearing.

During the hearing, Watts listened with his head down as Shanann Watts’ parents spoke of their ongoing struggle to understand how he could murder the three people who loved him–Shanann, 34, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3. Frank Rzucek expressed his disgust of the way his son-in-law took his wife and two daughters “out like the trash.”

Police learned that Watts was having an affair with a co-worker. Watts denied this before being arrested. Watts and his wife Shannan also experienced financial strain and they filed for bankruptcy in June 2015. The girls’ bodies were found in an oil tank on property owned by the company Watts worked for. His wife’s body was found in a shallow grave nearby.