Colorado Police Arrest Fiance of Woman Missing Since Thanksgiving

The fiance of the 29 year-old Colorado mother who has been missing since thanksgiving was arrested in connection with her murder Friday morning.

Patrick Frazee, the fiance of Kelsey Berreth, was taken away in handcuffs this morning on his property in Colorado.

Police arrived early this morning to serve an arrest warrant. They arrived just after 7 a.m. local time, racing up this road where Patrick Frazee was actually driving down, and ordered him out of the car, put him into handcuffs, and he is now in custody charged with murder.



Reports say the investigation unfolded rapidly in the last 48 hours, and police no longer believe Berreth is alive.

Police have focused their attention over the last week on Frazee, searching his home and property several times.

Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, though she was not reported missing until December 2nd.