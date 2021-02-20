Colored-vinyl version of Todd Rundgren's 'A Wizard, a True Star…Live' album due out in March

Purple Pyramid Records

Todd Rundgren is set to release a colored-vinyl version of his 2020 concert album, A Wizard, a True Star…Live, on March 5.

The two-LP set, which will be pressed on deluxe rainbow-swirl vinyl, captures a 2009 concert Rundgren played at the Akron Civic Center in Akron, Ohio, during which he performed his critically acclaimed 1973 album A Wizard, a True Star in its entirety.

The discs come housed in a gatefold sleeve that features photos from the concert.

A Wizard, a True Star…Live originally was released in September of 2020 as a DVD/CD set and digitally.

Rundgren recorded A Wizard, a True Star with a backing group that featured three musicians who soon went on to play with him in his 1970s prog-rock band Todd Rundgren’s Utopia — keyboardists Mark “Moogy” Klingman and Ralph Schuckett, and bassist John Siegler. The album, which has been cited as influential by various contemporary artists, also includes contributions from guitarist Rick Derringer, saxophonists Michael Brecker and David Sanborn, and trumpet player Randy Brecker.

A Wizard, a True Star peaked at #86 on the Billboard 200; no singles were released from the album.

You can pre-order the A Wizard, a True Star…Live two-LP set now at CleoRecs.com.

Here’s the A Wizard, a True Star…Live track list:

LP 1:

Side A

“International Feel”

“Never Never Land”

“Tic Tic Tic It Wears Off”

“You Need Your Head”

“Rock and Roll Pussy”

“Dogfight Giggle”

“You Don’t Have to Camp Around”

“Flamingo”

Side B

“Zen Archer”

“Just Another Onionhead/Da Da Dali”

“Sometimes I Don’t Know What to Feel”

“Does Anybody Love You?”

LP 2:

Side A

Medley: “I’m So Proud”/”Ooh Baby Baby”/”La La Means I Love You”/”Cool Jerk”

“Hungry for Love”

“I Don’t Want to Tie You Down”

Side B

“Is It My Name?”

“When the S*** Hits the Fan/Sunset Blvd.”

“Le Feel Internacionale”

“Just One Victory”

By Matt Friedlander

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.