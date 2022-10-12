Colored-vinyl version of Yes 1972 live box set ‘Progeny’ due in December

Rhino

Back in 2015, Yes released a 14-CD box set titled Progeny: Seven Shows from Seventy-Two featuring recordings of seven full concerts from their 1972 North American tour. Now, a 21-LP vinyl version of the collection is set to arrive on December 2.

The limited-edition package will be available exclusively at Rhino.com, with each show pressed on a different color vinyl. Only 1,972 copies will be available.

The concerts featured in the box set span from an October 31, 1972, show in Toronto to a November 20, 1972, gig in Uniondale, New York.

Yes’ late 1972 tour found the band promoting its fifth studio effort, Close to the Edge. The band had recently welcomed Alan White as its new drummer, replacing founding member Bill Bruford. Making up the rest of the group’s classic lineup at the time were singer Jon Anderson, bassist Chris Squire, guitarist Steve Howe and keyboardist Rick Wakeman.

The LPs come packaged in a cigarette-style flip-top box, with artwork created by longtime Yes artist Roger Dean.

Among the classic songs Yes played at the shows were “I’ve Seen All Good People,” “Heart of the Sunrise,” “Roundabout” and “Yours Is No Disgrace.”

Here is the complete list of shows featured in the Progeny: Seven Shows from Seventy-Two box set, along with the color vinyl on which each concert is pressed:

10/31/72 — Toronto, Canada, Maple Leaf Gardens (ruby vinyl)

11/1/72 — Ottawa, Canada, Ottawa Civic Centre (orange vinyl)

11/11/72 — Durham, NC, Duke University (cobalt vinyl)

11/12/72 — Greensboro, NC, Greensboro Coliseum (soda bottle clear vinyl)

11/14/72 — Athens, GA, University of Georgia (tan vinyl)

11/15/72 — Knoxville, TN, Knoxville Civic Auditorium (forest green vinyl)

11/20/72 — Uniondale, NY, Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum (grape vinyl)

