Comatose Teen Wakes up to Find She has two Uteri and a Baby

A teen who was placed into a medically induced coma by doctors after having several seizures woke up to the discovery that she not only has two uterus’s but that she was also pregnant and had a baby while in the coma.

According to the report detailed by BBC, 18-year-old Ebony Stevenson says she went to bed with a headache, but eventually began suffering a series of seizures. She was rushed to the hospital where doctors placed her into a medically induced coma.

While Stevenson was in the coma doctors discovered that she was suffering from preeclampsia which is a pregnancy-related condition that can cause seizures, however, there was no indication that the teen was pregnant. That’s when doctors examined her further and realized that the teen had two uteri and one of them was carrying a baby.

The womb carrying the baby was facing her back, while the uterus in the front continued to menstruate, so the pregnancy went unnoticed. The teen also did not experience any other symptoms to indicate that she may have been pregnant such as morning sickness.

Doctors were able to deliver the baby and said both mom and baby are healthy and doing well.

Though Stevenson says she has not had a chance to wrap her head around having a child, she still thinks her baby is amazing.

“Meeting my baby was so surreal. It felt like an out-of-body experience,” she said. “I worried I wouldn’t bond with my daughter because I had no time to get my head around her arrival, but I think she’s amazing.”