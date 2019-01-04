Comatose Woman Suddenly Gives Birth After Nearly a Decade in Nursing Home

Authorities in Arizona are currently investigating the birth of a baby by a patient at a nursing home after it was found that the woman has been in a comatose state for nearly 10 years.

The incident occurred at the Hacienda HealthCare facility on December 29th.

Staff members said they noticed the woman, who was left in a vegetable like state after a near drowning incident, was moaning and sent a nurse to check up on her. Later that day, staff members were holding a healthy baby boy that the woman had just delivered.

“None of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth,” a source familiar with the situation told reporters.

While the staff and the woman’s family were overjoyed that the baby is alive and healthy, they are now investigating how the woman began pregnant in the first place.

Sources told reporters that the woman required around the clock care and many staff members had access to the room.

While investigators are remaining tight-lipped about the investigation The Arizona Department of Health Services did release this statement:

“We are aware of this situation and are actively working with local law enforcement in their criminal investigation. Upon learning of the allegation, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) immediately initiated an onsite complaint investigation to ensure the health and safety of the patients and ensure the facility is in compliance with all state laws and regulations. During this time, the agency has required heightened safety measures be implemented at the facility including increased staff presence during patient interactions, increased monitoring of the patient care areas, and increased security measures with respect to visitors at the facility.”

The Hacienda HealthCare facility also released a statement of its own:

“Hacienda Healthcare has been in business in the valley for over 50 years, and has an outstanding reputation providing high-quality specialized care for our patients. As a Healthcare provider, we cannot comment on any patient due to Federal and State privacy laws. Additionally, we cannot comment on any ongoing investigations. We can say that our patients and clients health and safety is our #1 priority and that we always cooperate, when asked by any agency, in an open and transparent way.”

The establishment also says it has since changed their policy to state that a male staff member can no longer enter the room of a female patient without being accompanied by a female staff member.