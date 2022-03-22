Come On Down! ‘The Price Is Right’ Is Coming To A City Near You To Celebrate Its 50th Season It might be your turn next to hear the words: “Come on down, you’re the next contestant on The Price Is Right!” Television’s longest-running game show is hitting the road for a “Come On Down Tour.” It will make 50 stops around the U.S. giving fans a shot to play games and win prizes to celebrate the game show’s 50th season. And yes – Plinko, Spin the Wheel, and the Showcase Showdown are all reportedly part of the festivities. The tour kicks off this Friday (3/25) at Santa Monica Pier in the Los Angeles area. What game do you think you’d be the best at playing on The Price Is Right? Do you know someone who has actually been a contestant on the show?

