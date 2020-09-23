Come On, Get Happy!

Aloha. Hawaii has a new title to brag about. According to a new study, Hawaii is the Happiest State of 2020. Yes, even amid a global pandemic, a survey from WalletHub found those lucky enough to live in Hawaii say they are happy. Coming in next after Hawaii: Utah, Minnesota, New Jersey, Maryland, and California. West Virginia came in 50th. There were some other categories in the study too. Minnesota came out on top for the highest adequate sleep. Utah has the highest volunteer rate. Maine ranked the safest state. What is your definition of happiness?