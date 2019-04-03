Come on Kelly! You’ve Got Nothing To Worry About! We’re Going To Love Your New Talk Show!

Kelly Clarkson will be on TV every day this fall!! I can’t wait! But apparently she can – she is already feeling the pressure of a daily talk show

Clarkson told Entertainment Tonight, “‘I’m, like, really excited about it, but I’m slightly terrified that people have that much confidence in me.”

She continued, “I’m like, ‘God, I hope I don’t let people down!’ But no, I’m pretty stoked about it. This whole tour that I just finished up, we did this whole live part during it and I did, I interviewed people here and there and have been working on my listening skills.

Clarkson also said, “It’s going to be fun and also it’s very serious. In the pilot, we did a lot of serious conversations that I feel are important, especially as a mom.” The Kelly Clarkson Show debuts in September.

Will you watch her show? Do you think she fills a void for talk shows? I honestly don’t know why anyone would try to start a talk show and even slightly compete with Ellen!