Come On Ride The Train! The Sake Train!

A new train in Japan is taking travelers on a sake ride.

Travelers can hop aboard East Japan Railway Company’s Shu*Kura train, a three-hour sightseeing train through Niigata Prefecture, a destination well-known for its sake production.

The sake train travels along the region’s coast, up through its mountain landscapes, with the scenery outside changing with the seasons, from beautiful blooms in spring and summer to a light touch of foliage in the fall and a soft blanket of snow all winter long.

The ride includes sake tastings paired with local treats and live music performances.

No two trips will ever be alike either because the participating breweries that provide samples change depending on the day and typically offer a variety of sake.

(FoodAndWine)