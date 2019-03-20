Come one, come all to the West Palm Beach GreenMarket’s 25th season! Applications for the 2019-2020 season are now available on the City of West Palm Beach’s website. The season begins on Saturday, October 5, 2019 and runs weekly through Saturday, April 18, 2020. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2019.

IT’S THAT “THYME” OF THE YEAR

City of West Palm Beach begins preparations for the 25th season of the GreenMarket; seeks applications from interested vendors

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (February 15, 2019) – The City of West Palm Beach is seeking applications for the silver anniversary of its famed West Palm Beach GreenMarket. The weekly hotspot to shop and be seen will celebrate its 25th anniversary season, beginning on Saturday, October 5, 2019, running weekly through Saturday, April 18, 2020. City officials are in search of vendors – both returning and new – to apply for the special season. Known for its size and variety of offerings, the GreenMarket was the first area market of its kind. This year’s GreenMarket has more than 90 vendors, who sell a wide variety of items, including fresh produce, exotic plants and flowers, herbs and spices, baked goods, gourmet and specialty foods, coffee and tea, and much more. Applications are available now on the City’s website and the deadline to apply is Sunday, March 31, 2019.

“It is estimated that more than 130,000 people attend the West Palm Beach GreenMarket each year,” said West Palm Beach Mayor Jeri Muoio. “The GreenMarket is the perfect place for local vendors to build their business by sharing their products with the local community. I encourage anyone who is interested to apply. The 25th anniversary season is sure to be extra special.”

The West Palm Beach GreenMarket is produced by the City of West Palm Beach Department of Parks and Recreation, Community Events, and its mission is to provide the community with seasonal access to locally grown fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, plants and agricultural products. The market supports the southeast Florida agricultural community and stimulates agricultural development, particularly in Palm Beach County, by providing an outlet for locally grown crops and specialty products. The 2018 – 2019 GreenMarket features more than 90 local vendors, live music By the Banyan, unlimited mimosas for $10, free activities for kids, and plentiful green space and seating for a morning of fun and relaxation. The GreenMarket takes place weekly on the West Palm Beach Great Lawn (on North Clematis Street, just west of Flagler Drive) from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Parking is available in two City garages, both just blocks from the waterfront. Parking is free in the Evernia/Olive garage during market hours and a flat fee of $5 in the Banyan/Olive garage before 1 p.m. Those interested in arriving by boat can also take advantage of the City’s free public docks. The City also encourages people to arrive the by way of the City’s free and fun trolley, which helps to reduce CO2 emissions.

“We get just as excited about the application phase of planning as we do about the actual opening of the GreenMarket in the fall,” said Mary Pinak, Community Events Manager for the City of West Palm Beach Department of Parks and Recreation. “We enjoy the energy and enthusiasm we see from both our returning vendors and new vendors through the application and selection process. We look forward to seeing who applies and what our special 25th anniversary season might look like.”

2018 – 2019 GreenMarket sponsors to date include: Jupiter Medical Center, Land Rover Palm Beach, Jaguar Palm Beach, AT&T Mobility, NextHome Real Estate Experts, Broadstone City Center, Rhythm & Hues, Children’s Services Council, Hilton WPB, WIRK 103.1 FM, SUNNY 107.9, WPB Magazine, The Palm Beach Post, Palm Beach Daily News, Palm Beach Medical, WPB Marriott, and JetRide.

For more information about the West Palm Beach GreenMarket, or to apply to be a vendor, visit https://www.judgify.me/wpbgreenmarket25. For more information on other Waterfront events, please visit wpb.org/events, call 561-822-1515 or follow the City of West Palm Beach on Facebook @CityofWPB and on Twitter and Instagram @westpalmbch.

