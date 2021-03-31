Come to my weed-ow: Melissa Etheridge plans two-hour "4/20" livestream music special

Credit: Lauren Dukoff

Melissa Etheridge, a longtime advocate for marijuana legalization, is planning a special livestream event to celebrate April 20, the unofficial holiday of pot smokers everywhere.

The special, called It’s Cool to Be Kind, will feature Melissa playing her own music, as well as what’s described as “4/20 influenced covers.” Melissa says in a promotional video that she’ll be playing “lots of jams” and “lots of really great music to just kind of bliss out.”

“I think it’s really important to celebrate plant medicine and that’s what we’re gonna be doing on 4/20,” adds the singer and breast cancer survivor, who’s a huge proponent of the healing properties of cannabis.

The event, which will stream live on Melissa’s EtheridgeTV platform, is being presented by her cannabis brand, Etheridge Botanicals, whose mission is to “uphold wellness as a human right.”

To buy tickets, subscriptions or VIP packages to the show, which streams April 20 at 6 p.m. ET, visit EtheridgeTV.com.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.