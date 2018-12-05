Comedian Kevin Hart to host 2019 Oscars

Kevin Hart will host the 2019 Oscars, fulfilling a lifelong dream for the actor-comedian.

Hart announced his selection for the 91st Oscars in a statement via Instagram, Tuesday evening.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences followed up with a post via Twitter welcoming him “to the family.”

Hart is taking over hosting duties from comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who presided over the last two ceremonies, including 2016’s best picture mishap which involved the wrong announcement of the best picture winner.

Following the all-time low ratings from last year’s ceremony, the film academy has announced a series of changes to the upcoming show.

Those changes include shortening the broadcast to three hours, presenting specific categories during commercial breaks and broadcasting excerpts of winners’ speeches later in the show.

The 39-year-old has become a big-time star in recent years through films such as “Ride Along,” ”Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Night School.”