Comedian Louis C.K. Takes Not-so-Funny Shots at Parkland Survivors

Comedian Louis C.K. is in hot water again, after his sexual harrassment and abuse allegations came to light from several women and now this time for seeming to make fun of survivors of the Parkland school shooting and their effort for stricter gun control.

The embattled comedian appears to mock teen activists who survived the Parkland massacre school shooting.



https://www.850wftl.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/LOUIS-CK-2.mp3

“How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot! You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I gotta listen to you talking?” The audience apparently laughing and cheering the comic.

Seventeen teens and adults were killed in the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.Louis C.K. has not responded to requests for comment following the clips release.